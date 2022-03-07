The Wilmington features a formal living area, that is versatile space or converted office, a formal dining room, spacious family room which is open to a large kitchen, 4 bedrooms, loft & 2.5 baths. The kitchen features a spacious breakfast nook. Loft upstairs is great for game night or if you need a 5th bedroom, this home is for you. The Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling & a large walk in closet. 3 large secondary bedrooms all with walk in closets! Smart home package included!
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $385,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Human remains were found Thursday in a field along the 2400 block of South Stratford Road in southwestern Winston-Salem, authorities said.
Hawgfish Shack, a restaurant serving seafood and barbecue, is set to open this spring in the former Cimarron Steakhouse location at 3260 South…
Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.
Search warrants allege that the teen accused of shooting a Mount Tabor High School student last year brought a gun to the campus because he feared other students would jump him. Maurice Evans, the search warrants allege, walked up to William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. on Sept. 1, shot Miller once in the chest and then ran away, dumping a bookbag containing the gun in a dumpster.
The protestors allege that an older student asked a younger student for sexual images.
Dear Amy: My 40-year-old son, “James” has had many bright, beautiful and intelligent girlfriends. He has been engaged and ended various relati…
Incendiary Brewing Co. of Winston-Salem is planning to open a second production facility and tasting room, this one in Lewisville.
Four Surry County residents are facing drug offenses after investigators found quantities of methamphetamines inside homes in the Ararat and L…
Scrapping a charge that many people don’t bother to pay, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday scrapped the annual fee for own…
Marilyn McKey and Taneshia Jordan were both convicted Monday on charges that they incited two female residents of the assisted-living facility where they worked to fight each other. One recorded the fight and shared the video with others.
Ed Weiss was named the school district's Principal of the Year last year.