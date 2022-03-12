Beautiful Cameron plan in NW High Point's newest community, WILLIARD PLACE, 81 homes across from SW Guilford High School. This home has hardwood floors in main living, hardwood stairs, 1st floor office with double doors, large kitchen island, granite, travertine tile backsplash, 42" Marsh Graystone cabinets, walk in pantry, vented gas range, tile floors in baths with quartz countertops, raised vanites, gas fireplace, and iron stair rails. 5' walk in shower in primary bath with double sinks in both baths. Don't forget the 12x12 covered porch plus 10x12 patio. Come see it today. Ready to close early May. SOUTH facing lLot 11 WP
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $388,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The program at Forsyth Tech is paid for with a mix of public and private dollars. The public money comes from federal COVID relief dollars.
If you’ve seen the recent headlines about higher education, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of colleges seem to be in trouble.
Director change at Wake Forest Baptist cancer center spurs resignation by advisory board
'I lost my best friend and my son.' Mother of US 52 shooting victim in Winston-Salem grieves for son.
Jessica Cannon was in bed Sunday night, lying beside her year-old granddaughter Layoni, when one of her sons woke her up and told her the news:
Developers eyeing a 58-acre tract along scenic Conrad Road being opposed by neighbors and nearby residents.
ATLANTA (AP) — Researchers say a large spider native to East Asia that proliferated in Georgia last year could spread to much of the East Coast.
Dear Amy: Our son and daughter-in-law, married for about six years, recently dropped a bomb on my husband and me.
A woman is in critical condition after she was shot around 7:30 a.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Brian Keith Moses, 54, is accused of killing Ja-Sel Orr, who died Friday, two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed.
New location for Ziggy’s in High Point will have outdoor music venue and discotheque with a craft cocktail bar