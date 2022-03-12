4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $388,900

Beautiful Cameron plan in NW High Point's newest community, WILLIARD PLACE, 81 homes across from SW Guilford High School. This home has hardwood floors in main living, hardwood stairs, 1st floor office with double doors, large kitchen island, granite, travertine tile backsplash, 42" Marsh Graystone cabinets, walk in pantry, vented gas range, tile floors in baths with quartz countertops, raised vanites, gas fireplace, and iron stair rails. 5' walk in shower in primary bath with double sinks in both baths. Don't forget the 12x12 covered porch plus 10x12 patio. Come see it today. Ready to close early May. SOUTH facing lLot 11 WP