4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $389,000

Stately brick home in sought after Tecumseh neighborhood within walking distance to Oak Hollow Lake, convenient to major shopping areas and the PTI airport. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with primary bedroom on the main floor, 3 bdrms on the 2nd floor and 2 bonus rms in the basement. It features hard wood floors, cathedral ceiling with clear story windows allowing lots of natural light into the great room and kitchen. Step out to the large screened in porch and enjoy the summer breeze with outdoor ceiling fan. Primary bedroom features tray ceiling, spacious en-suite bathroom with jetted garden tub. Finished basement offers 2 bonus rooms that can be used as recreational and fitness rm. or as an in-law suite having a full bathroom in the basement. Workshop not counted in total sq. footage. This is a must see! Property will be active for showing 1/14/22. Please see agent remarks.