Schedule your Appointment to view Waterford Springs. Residents will enjoy living minutes away from various Shopping Centers off Skeet Club Road and the Palladium. There are several Restaurants and Grocery Stores near this location as well as a Regal Cinemas Pallium 14 & IMAX Movie Theater for your personal enjoyment. The Wilmington Model features several upgrades that have been built into the price. Some features include 36" Cane Sugar Cabinets, Mediterra Light Granite Countertops, with a White Tile Backsplash. Whirlpool, Stainless Steel Appliances are in the Kitchen -- Microwave, Dishwasher, & Gas Range. Revwood Flooring covers most the first floor. The Primary Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with an included fan. The EnSuite has Double Sinks inside and a 5' Walk in Shower. All Secondary Bedrooms are quite spacious as well. Ask how you can receive up to $5,000 in Closing Costs. Home will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $395,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
She stole $500K from a Winston-Salem employer. Then she became a CEO and is accused of embezzling $15 million.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
Two men exchanged gunfire Wednesday in the parking lot of South Park Shopping Center on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said in a n…
More snow and the potential for freezing rain are possible over the weekend in the Triad as a weather system blows into the region from Canada, according to forecasters.
Silas Creek Crossing shopping center sold for $24.2 million to N.Y. group
Johnny’s Farmhouse Restaurant is scheduled to open at 1615 Fox Trot Court, in the former Cheddar’s location in the Shoppes on Little Creek off…
Two men are charged in the shooting death of Victor Floyd Hardy, who was found on Patterson Avenue.
Dear Amy: Six years ago, after a gathering with my husband of 30 years, his mom, his two sisters, and a brother-in-law, one of the sisters wro…
School HR chief's resignation unrelated to $16 million error, says Winston-Salem/Forsyth district spokesman
Jevelyn Bonner-Reed resigned from the school district on Nov. 9, almost two months before a miscalculation was discovered in compensation plan.
- Updated
With a potential winter storm headed to the Triad for the upcoming holiday weekend, Winston-Salem officials say they’re scrambling to find drivers to operate equipment used to prepare the city’s roads for snow or ice, and clear any that accumulates.
For Craig Engels, 2021 was a year filled with miles and milestones. The Pfafftown runner recently signed a new long-term contract with Nike, competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials and earned his MBA.
“It’s been an awesome and busy year,” the 2012 Reagan High School graduate said. “Obviously, I wanted to make the Olympics, but I’ve been having a great time since then.”