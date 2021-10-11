 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $399,000

Fantastic Price improvement to $399k!!! Completely renovated home in Country Club Estates! Open floor plan with 9' ceilings and crown moulding throughout the home. 4 Bedrooms including the finished room over garage with full bathroom. Perfect for the teenager in the home! Low Davidson County taxes! New Roof 2021, New Ductwork, New HVAC 2021, New Windows 2021, New Kitchen 2021 with New Samsung gas range! This home is basically brand new and waiting for its next owner!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News