4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $413,990

The Hampshire offers formal dining and a breakfast area for quick meals. The kitchen overlooks the open family area and offers a huge walk in pantry for storage and optional butlers pantry. 1st floor guest suite has full bath. 2nd floor offers large loft for game night. The Primary Suite includes a sitting and spacious bath with separate sinks! Excellent sized Primary Suite closet. Smart home package included!

