Introducing Canter Creek, a new community with a model home opening in early September! This community offers convenience and tranquility. The Bailey home design features elegant brick columns and a covered rear porch. The main floor offers a primary bedroom with a raised ceiling, a formal dining room with a coffered ceiling, a spacious foyer, a kitchen with ample cabinetry and a large pantry, a breakfast nook leading to a covered porch, and an oversized 2-car garage. Upstairs are generously sized secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets and a large loft area. The home features luxury vinyl planks on the main floor, tile floors with quartz countertops in the bathrooms, carpeted bedrooms and hallway, hardwood stairs, and granite in the kitchen with quartz countertops in the bathrooms. The seller is offering $10,000 towards a buy-down or closing costs when using preferred lender, attorney, and title company. Don't miss out on this opportunity at Canter Creek!