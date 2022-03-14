4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $415,000

Just Listed~Gorgeous Brick home on a Cul-De-Sac with private backyard~Gorgeous Kitchen features spacious Breakfast area PLUS Amazing Keeping Room~Multiple of windows to enjoy beautiful backyard~Dramatic ceiling in inviting Great room~Main level Primary Suite with jetted soaking tub,Dual vanity,Separate Shower~Nice-sized bedrooms~NEW Roof~You will love the outdoors - Entertainer's Delight with Screen Porch,2-tier Deck PLUS Great Stone Fireplace~Let your story continue in this beautiful home!