4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $416,451

Gorgeous Cotswold Plan with enormous kitchen island open to a large, bright great room. Vented gas range. Second bed/bath on first floor. 12 x 12 Covered porch off of back with a view of the woods lining the side of the property. Versatile plan with nearly 3,000 sf. Plan has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, but also a loft AND a huge bonus along with 2 walk in attic access storage AND a pull down stairs attic access. Largest lot in phase 1. Come see it today. See BEST OFFER WORKSHEET attached. 82 WP