4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $418,990

The Wilson features a large 1st floor Primary Suite. The open floorplan offers a modern kitchen with lots of cabinetry and oversized island that overlooks the family room. Upstairs houses a large rec room for game night and much more. The secondary bedrooms share a buddy bath while the 4th bedroom has a private bath. Smart home package included! Smart home package included!

