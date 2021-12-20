 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $427,990

The expansive Grant plan offers a 3-car garage! Enter a living room that flows into the formal dining room. The kitchen, breakfast area and family room continue this open concept plan. Enjoy time with the family cooking in the designer kitchen lots of cabinetry and island for extra counterspace. Tucked away on the 1st floor is a study. Upstairs is a dramatic loft area overlooking the 1st floor. Three additional bedrooms and a Primary Suite with private sitting area completes this ideal home. Smart home package included!

