Expansive home in the heart of Emerywood. Main level features spacious living room with fireplace, large dining room, sitting room just off the kitchen and primary suite with well-appointed bath. Step through French doors to a two-level backyard with private patio and garden space. Upstairs a wide main hallway leads to 3 more bedrooms, large full bath and dormer reading nooks. Also, great walk-in attic storage and extra closet! Huge playroom/family room in finished basement with wood stove, built in bookshelves and more. Additional space in basement includes laundry room, and so much storage!!
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $429,000
