 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $436,099

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $436,099

Popular Seagrove plan with over 3000 sf, same plan as model home in Williard Place, gorgeous large guest suite with 2nd laundry on first floor and enormous primary on 2nd floor with 2 closets, shower and garden tub. Loft for a second gathering place, huge island and bar, Gas range, Luxury vinyl plank in main living, hardwood stairs, tile floors in baths, tile backsplash in kitchen. Don't miss this one! Lot 73 WP Seagrove

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert