 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $439,540

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $439,540

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $439,540

The Hampshire Model is an amazing floorplan that features a Partial Stone Exterior, Hardie Plank and Shake Siding on the exterior of the home. You have plenty of space to relax on the Front Porch or use Covered Patio on the rear of the home. This home has 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms inside. Upon entering the home, you will see a large Dining Room with a Coffered Ceiling that passes through the Butler’s Pantry into the Kitchen. Revwood Flooring extends throughout most of the first floor of the home. The Designer Kitchen features White Cabinets with Lyra Quartz Countertops. The White Brick backsplash contrasts perfectly to add a touch of excellence to this space. Double Wall Ovens are in the Kitchen and comes with a Stainless-Steel Gas Cooktop. The Microwave is also appointed above the Cooktop and vents outside of the home. Seller will pay $5,000 towards closing cost w/use of DHI Mortgage and Preferred Closing Attorney.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert