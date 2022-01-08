The Hampshire Model is an amazing floorplan that features Hardie Plank and Shake Siding on the exterior of the home. You have plenty of space to relax on the Front Porch or use Covered Porch on the rear of the home. This home has 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms inside. Upon entering the home, you will see a large Dining Room with a Coffered Ceiling that passes through the Butler’s Pantry into the Kitchen. Revwood Flooring extends throughout most of the first floor of the home. The Designer Kitchen features Glacier Gray Cabinets with Delicatus Granite Countertops. The Brick backsplash contrasts perfectly to add a touch of excellence to this space. Double Wall Ovens are in the Kitchen and comes with a Stainless-Steel Gas Cooktop. The Microwave is also appointed above the Cooktop and vents outside of the home. If you need additional space for cooking, the Hampshire Model comes with a Kitchen Island to use to prepare your meals. There are too many options to list, this home is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $442,640
