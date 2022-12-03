Schedule your appointment today to see this AMAZING home in Erynndale. This is our London Model and features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms along with a Recreational Room. Dining Room has a Coffered Ceiling with Engineered Hardwood Flooring throughout the first floor except the Bedroom on the Main Level. White Cabinets are in the Kitchen along with Expo Gray Quartz Countertops. You will also enjoy the Gourmet Kitchen w/Canopy Hood Vent inside this space as well. The Primary Bedroom is on the 2nd Floor and features a large walk in closet. The bathroom has a Separate Shower and Bathtub with a raised vanity. Smart Home Package included. There are too many features inside this home to list!
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $444,990
