The Fleetwood! Cul de sac lot! 4 Bedrooms and bonus room! Very open plan with tremendous island and quartz counters in kitchen. Kitchen is complimented with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is complete with trey ceiling, incredible tile shower, garden tub, and double vanity sinks. Brellin stone gray cabinetry, kitchen counter tops are stunning quartz. Engineered plank floors in common areas including living room, ceramic tile in bath rooms and laundry room. The patio is a great spot to relax and enjoy the private rear yard. Tankless water heater! Photos are of a similar home.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $446,635
