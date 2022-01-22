Beautiful 2-story home with stone and columns in spectacular Erynndale! Guest/In-law Suite on main floor. Your new home is built on monolithic slab foundation and comes with natural gas furnace, gas fireplace with mantel and slate surround, deluxe gas cooktop, electric wall oven and microwave, and Rinnai tankless, gas water heater. D.R. Horton Smart Homes come with Kwikset Smartcode888, Front-door Deadbolt; Alarm.com App, 3QOLSYS IQ Panel; Honeywell ZWave Thermostat; Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Dot; Deako Switch at Front Door; Liftmaster MyQ Garage Door Control; and Skybell Video Doorbell D.R. Horton homes at Erynndale have a one-year builder warranty plus an included 10-year structural warranty and proximity to the time-saving HWY 840 Bypass as well as I-40, I-74, I-73, I-85, and HWY 68 with access to Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center / Forsyth Medical Center / Brenner’s Children’s Hospital, VA hospitals, shopping, entertainment, universities, and sports centers.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $450,110
