PRE-SALE! The Sunflower is a stunning floorplan, ideal for entertaining. offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on a large lot. You'll fall in love with the open concept. Spacious kitchen features stainless steele appliances, granite countertops and beautiful cabinets. Owners suite is a must see. Numerous standard luxury features can be found throughout the home, showcasing quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. Buyer will be able to choose structural upgrades and custom touches. Property is located 20 minutes from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Estimated completion in January of 2024.
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $458,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Homer Sides was never one to get wound up no matter the situation or occasion.
A Lewisville man is facing a murder charge in connection with Monday’s shooting death of a Winston-Salem man, authorities said Thursday.
A Winston-Salem group has paid $1 million for two tracts on South Stratford Road, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
I-40 will experience a ramp closure at Union Cross Road and I-74 will have a traffic shift, both a result of Winston-Salem Northern Beltway co…
'Hitchhikers' hit the city: State expands spotted lanternfly probe from Kernersville to Winston-Salem
The pesky spotted lanternfly is no longer just a suburbanite in Forsyth County.