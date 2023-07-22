PRE-SALE! The Sunflower is a stunning floorplan, ideal for entertaining. offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on a large lot. You'll fall in love with the open concept. Spacious kitchen features stainless steele appliances, granite countertops and beautiful cabinets. Owners suite is a must see. Numerous standard luxury features can be found throughout the home, showcasing quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. Buyer will be able to choose structural upgrades and custom touches. Property is located 20 minutes from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Estimated completion in January of 2024.