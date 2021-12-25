The Grant Model is currently our largest plan in Erynndale. It showcases an enormous amount of space inside and is the only home that comes with a 3 Car Garage. You will not be disappointed with this 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom home. Country Ledge Buckhead Stone accents the columns and the front of this model. You can also relax under the front porch after a long day or enjoy the Screened Porch on the rear of the home. Whatever you decide, it will be an enjoyable experience. The Designer Kitchen features Stone Gray Cabinets with Lyra Quartz Countertops inside. The backsplash contrasts perfectly to add a touch of excellence to this space. Double Wall Ovens are in the Kitchen and comes with a Stainless-Steel Gas Cooktop. The Microwave is also appointed above the Cooktop and vents outside of the home. If you need additional prep space for cooking, the Grant Model comes with a Kitchen Island as well. These are just a few options inside this home, there are too many to list!
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $465,820
