4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $465,900

Immaculate home in desirable Country Club Estates! The open floor plan features a warm, welcoming interior and offers home office, sunroom, living/dining area and a good-sized living room. Enjoy the sleek finishes in this thoughtfully designed kitchen that has been well-maintained and has stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, large center island, decorative pendant lighting, pantry, and gas range. Spread out in the grand owner's suite!

