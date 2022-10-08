4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $469,245

Beautiful 2-story, 4-Bed / 4-Bath home with Hardie Plank, Columns, and main-floor Guest Suite in spectacular Erynndale! Your new home is built on monolithic slab foundation and comes with natural gas furnace, gas fireplace with mantel and slate surround, gas range, gas heat, and Rinnai tankless, gas water heater. D.R. Horton Smart Homes come with Kwikset Smartcode888, Front-door Deadbolt; Alarm.com App, 3QOLSYS IQ Panel; Honeywell ZWave Thermostat; Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Dot; Deako Switch at Front Door; Liftmaster MyQ Garage Door Control; and Skybell Video Doorbell D.R. Horton homes at Erynndale have a one-year builder warranty plus an included 10-year structural warranty and proximity to HWY 840 Bypass, I-40, I-74, I-73, I-85, HWY 68, Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center / Forsyth Medical Center / Brenner’s Children’s Hospital, VA hospitals, shopping, entertainment, universities, and sports centers.