The Grant Model showcases an enormous amount of space inside and is the only home that comes with a 3 Car Garage. You will not be disappointed with this 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom home. It has partial stone accents on the front of this model. You can also relax under the front porch after a long day or on the rear patio of the home. Whatever you decide, it will be an enjoyable experience. The Designer Kitchen features Glacier Gray Cabinets with Delicatus Granite Countertops inside. The backsplash contrasts perfectly to add a touch of excellence to this space. Double Wall Ovens are in the Kitchen and comes with a Stainless-Steel Gas Cooktop. The Microwave is also appointed above the Cooktop and vents outside of the home. If you need additional prep space for cooking, the Grant Model comes with a Kitchen Island as well. These are just a few options inside this home, there are too many to list!
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $484,990
