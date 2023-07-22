The London floorplan offers an open concept including dining room w/coffered ceiling, spacious kitchen w/grey cabinets,quartz countertop, 5 burner gas cooktop w/canopy hood & huge island! The 1st floor guest suite w/ full bath showcases a 5’ shower. Entertain outside with a screen porch that flows from the breakfast room. Primary suite with trey ceiling & luxury bath w/tile shower & soaking tub. Host a game night in the spacious rec room where there is room for all! Two other bedrooms & two additional bathrooms complete the upstairs. Easy access to HWY 840, I-40, I-73, and HWY 68 w/convenient access to Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center/ Forsyth Medical Center / Brenner’s Children’s Hospital, VA Hospitals, shopping & entertainment.. Quality materials and workmanship throughout with superior attention to detail.Your smart home includes our America’s Smart Home® Technology which allows you to monitor and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet, or computer.