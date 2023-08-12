Welcome to this almost new custom built home that is less than 1 yr old! The sellers, who are moving out of state, hate to leave & have put their heart & soul into creating a welcoming & warm space you will love to call home. As you step inside, you'll be delighted by the formal dining room followed by an open layout, which allows for seamless flow & easy entertaining. The blank canvas awaits your personal touch to make it truly your own. Enjoy the privacy & ease of having your own sanctuary on the main floor, while upstairs, you'll find 3 additional bedrooms, providing ample space for family & guests. Say goodbye to the hassle of mowing this large flat .4 acre lawn & trimming shrubs as the HOA will take care of it for you! This property is a fantastic opportunity for those who want the benefits of a new home at a lower price w/out the wait! Don't miss out on the chance to own this gem of a property that truly exemplifies modern living.