Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths beautifully upgraded with designed custom touches that make this home a Showstopper! Primary Suite located on Main level offers a custom walk-in closet and full bath. The gorgeous cooks kitchen includes an oversized island with farm sink and touchless faucet, upgraded appliances and custom range hood. The Great Room boasts a vaulted ceiling, an architectural wall and gas fireplace. The formal dining room off the foyer is accented with a surprise wine room, tucked away beneath the stairs leading to the upper level. At the top of the stairs a sitting area opens to the view of the Great Room below. This level has two additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and a fourth bedroom currently being used as another living space. French doors off the fourth room lead to a lovely flex space which includes a beamed ceiling and floating shelves. Make this one your dream home today! Stainless Bosch kitchen appliances included! Agent bonus. See agent only!