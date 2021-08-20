4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $595,000

Situated on a double lot, this architect-designed, contemporary home features soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows for abundant natural light & a flowing open plan. Floating, split staircase at entry foyer adds to dramatic multi-level design. Plenty of room for the cook in the large kitchen that includes granite counters, tile backsplash, center island with sink, double ovens, wine fridge, 2 pantries, & lot of cabinets. Primary bedroom on main features adjacent sitting room, plus dual bath w/ separate sink vanities, separate toilets, jetted tub and tile shower, plus walk-in closet. Open den/game room has gas fireplace, bar with sink, perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. Opens to 1 of 2 screened porches. Additional unfinished rooms in basement are excellent for storage, workshop or exercise room. New interior and exterior paint. Updated light fixtures. 3 new heat pumps (2020 & 2021). 2 water heaters. Westchester Country Day School near by. Low Davidson County taxes.