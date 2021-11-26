4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $625,000

Charming and spacious is this 4 bedroom/4 bath home located in Emerywood Forest a terrific location near schools, shopping and major traffic arteries. Located on a .96 acre corner lot with circle drive and separate entrance drive to a 2 car garage. Partially fenced backyard for children and pets, basketball area along with a gazebo for relaxing and entertaining. Home features large living areas with Living room with fireplace, Dining room, Den with fireplace and Sunroom. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, large center island with built in smooth top range. Lots of cabinets, built-in double ovens and pantry make this a cook’s dream. Primary bedroom and bath suite feature lots of closet space, dual bowl vanity. This home is a must see! Call today for a showing appointment.