4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $650,000

Custom built home overlooking the 14th T-Box of beautiful Davidson County neighborhood of Willow Creek. This home boast character and designer detail. Beautifully landscaped front and backyards. Tons of updates including but not limited to the master suite, kitchen and upstairs bedrooms. New flooring, fresh paint and sealed crawl space. Enjoy your days on the large deck overlooking the golf course or in the comfort of your living room with large windows to enjoy the views and the natural light. There is also a great sunroom which connects to the living room and primary bedroom,