 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $795,000

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $795,000

4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $795,000

It just doesn't get any better than this. Pool and Lake Views! RARE opportunity to own this stunning lake front home in the heart of High Point. This quality custom built beauty offers views of the lake from almost every room! Main level features a Chefs kitchen with coffered ceiling, granite counters, tile backsplash, SS appliances and walk in pantry. Formal dining and living rooms perfect for entertaining. Den features more stunning views of the pool and lake with built in surround sound system. Main level also has two large bedrooms and full bath. Grand primary suite offers bedroom with balcony overlooking the lake, closets with many built-ins and bath with separate vanities, huge walk in tile shower, jacuzzi tub and fish aquarium! Private study or 4th bedroom. Outdoor living area features stone decking, inground pool, hot tub, fireplace. Other features - Pella Windows, built in speaker system throughout, Oversized 3 car garage, Cul de sac. Showings start 2/16.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.
Crime

Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.

Amber Dawn Martin pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 13-month-old son. A Forsyth County prosecutor said she and the boy's father, who later died from a drug overdose, partied for hours in a motel room and snorted heroin. At some point, the child injested a toxic amount of fentanyl and died, the prosecutor said. The child died on April 30, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert