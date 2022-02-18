4 Bedroom Home in High Point - $795,000

It just doesn't get any better than this. Pool and Lake Views! RARE opportunity to own this stunning lake front home in the heart of High Point. This quality custom built beauty offers views of the lake from almost every room! Main level features a Chefs kitchen with coffered ceiling, granite counters, tile backsplash, SS appliances and walk in pantry. Formal dining and living rooms perfect for entertaining. Den features more stunning views of the pool and lake with built in surround sound system. Main level also has two large bedrooms and full bath. Grand primary suite offers bedroom with balcony overlooking the lake, closets with many built-ins and bath with separate vanities, huge walk in tile shower, jacuzzi tub and fish aquarium! Private study or 4th bedroom. Outdoor living area features stone decking, inground pool, hot tub, fireplace. Other features - Pella Windows, built in speaker system throughout, Oversized 3 car garage, Cul de sac. Showings start 2/16.