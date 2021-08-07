OPEN HOUSE, Sun, 8/8, 2-4pm. Stunning, luxury townhome built by D. Stone Builders nestled in the custom built community of Jordan Creek featuring 4 Beds, 3 Baths plus a Bonus Room. Rocking chair front porch welcomes you to this lovely home w/warm hardwoods & 10 ft ceilings throughout main level. Gourmet Kitchen boasts gorgeous granite countertops, SS appliances, subway tile backsplash & more. Butler's Pantry transitions you effortlessly from Kitchen to Dining Room. Living Room w/built-ins, electric fireplace, & tons of natural light. Primary Bedroom on main level w/roomy walk-in closet & spa-like Bath. Two additional Bedrooms on main - one currently used as a Home Office. Second level features cozy Sitting area, 4th Bedroom, Bonus Rm (currently used as Sewing/Craft Room), full Bath, & the ultimate in walk-in Attic storage. Oversized 2-car Garage w/utility sink. Whole-house generator. Lush landscaping. Close proximity to shopping, highways, restaurants, parks, & more. Take a look today!
4 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $425,000
