Beautiful home in sought after Jamesford Meadows! This one-owner, 4BR/2.5BA home has several recent updates, including fresh paint throughout and refinished hardwood floors on the main level. Dining room w/ tray ceiling overlooks gorgeous two story great room with gas log fireplace. Spacious kitchen with island and gas range open into large eat-in area. Formal living room and study, with abundance of natural light, complete the main level. Primary suite includes bedroom w/ tray ceiling and bathroom with separate sinks, jacuzzi tub, oversized shower and huge walk-in closet with additional storage. Second level also includes three generous size bedrooms with excellent closet space. Large deck is perfect for entertaining and overlooks natural area, as well as fenced yard with fire pit. Additional updates include replacement windows and encapsulated crawlspace! Enjoy community clubhouse, tennis courts & fishing pond. Just minutes from major highways, shopping & dining!
4 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $425,000
