4 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $532,900

Looking for the house to call home with all the amenities that one could ever ask for? Look no further! Beautiful all brick custom home that will not disappoint you! Are you a birder? You will enjoy the professional landscaping that includes a small waterfall and pond with a covered viewing area to watch the birds. Enjoy the view from the relaxing great room while setting in front of the fireplace in the cold months. The home was built for entertaining friends and family all year long but especially the holidays! From the formal living room, dining room to the sunroom is perfect for the small or large party. A cook’s dream kitchen with informal eating area with views of the backyard. Ask your agent for the detailed feature sheet attached to MLS.

