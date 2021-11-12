 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $580,000

Beautifully maintained home located in the subdivision of Jamesford Meadows. Nearby community features includes a lake which is allowed fishing, tennis court nearby, club house and play ground. Enjoy a 2 car garage with a basketball goal post on the driveway. With an impressive tall stature with exterior of white stucco and stone the building has both access to a beautiful front garden and with a perfect back deck for entertaining. Explore and enjoy the huge kitchen area that also has access to a wet bar nearby. Includes also a dining area and formal dining room that can be adjusted to the occasion. The family room features a fireplace that can be used anytime. The house features double staircase which can be access nearby the front entrance and by the garage. Top floors include 4 rooms in which 2 rooms, the primary bedroom and another guest room with their own exclusive bathroom. New Water Heater, HVAC, and Carpet. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and curtains convey.

