Beautifully maintained home located in the subdivision of Jamesford Meadows. Nearby community features includes a lake which is allowed fishing, tennis court nearby, club house and play ground. Enjoy a 2 car garage with a basketball goal post on the driveway. With an impressive tall stature with exterior of white stucco and stone the building has both access to a beautiful front garden and with a perfect back deck for entertaining. Explore and enjoy the huge kitchen area that also has access to a wet bar nearby. Includes also a dining area and formal dining room that can be adjusted to the occasion. The family room features a fireplace that can be used anytime. The house features double staircase which can be access nearby the front entrance and by the garage. Top floors include 4 rooms in which 2 rooms, the primary bedroom and another guest room with their own exclusive bathroom. New Water Heater, HVAC, and Carpet. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and curtains convey.
4 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $580,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A person who was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle while walking on U.S. 52 South in Winston-Salem has been identified, authorities said…
UPDATE: The Silver Alerts have been canceled for Chrissy Lee Baker and Thomas Shawn Bingham.
Authorities in Stokes County found a man's body Friday on the side of Payne Road near King.
A teen in Yadkin County was shot and killed on Thursday night, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.
'These dogs could have killed me': A Winston-Salem woman faces civil violations after three dogs attacked a man
A Winston-Salem woman has been cited after three dogs were accused of attacking another city resident while the dogs were running loose near O…
Norah Rayne Smitherman, a 17-year-old senior at Forbush High School, was shot to death last week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy, also a student at Forbush High School, was charged with second-degree murder in her death. Smitherman was a student-athlete who played volleyball and softball and was a candidate for two different scholarships to UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.
In honor of Veterans Day, which is today, here are some classic SAM answers. Thank you to all our veterans for your service.
Fear of multi-family housing drives neighborhood groups in Winston-Salem to push back against 'sweeping zoning change'
Unless you own one of the properties — or live next to one — reading through the agenda of the City County Planning Board can seem like the cu…
Robert Massey is also a candidate after being interim head coach since April of 2019
N.C. Medical Board delays local doctor's disciplinary hearing for third time