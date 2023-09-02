Lot #12 Plan: Guilford B - Stone. Presale.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $0
Related to this story
Most Popular
LEXINGTON — The groundbreaking for Nucor Corp.’s $350 million steel manufacturing plant in Lexington was treated Friday with the solemnity of …
Atkins, Reagan and West Forsyth high schools are among the top 100 public high schools in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report…
SAM gets lots of questions from readers asking how to report houses with overgrown grass and weeds.
The seller was RAC Summerlin LLC of Greensboro, which purchased the complex for $18.6 million in July 2021.
Pink Moon Café has opened at 848 W. Fifth St., in the space formerly occupied by Board Babe and, before that, Tart Sweets.