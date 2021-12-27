 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $1,150,000

Amazing Modern Farmhouse on 1.36 AC Lot plus an additional 5 AC parcel zoned AG with detached heated/cooled 24x30 Garage/Workshop plumbed and perked for future bath. Perfect work from home setup or hobbyist delight. Amazing privacy with woods to roam, hunt, enjoy the creek/stream, keep your chickens or goat on the 5 AC tract... imagine the options. Home is wired for a generator. Quality construction by Builders MD with upscale finishes and tons of trim details throughout. Open plan, abundant storage and generous rooms. You will love the rocking chair porches on the front & rear of the home and serene setting. Partially fenced yard is perfect for kids & pets. Sought after Oak Ridge/NW Guilford Schools. Termite bond in place through Kallum Exterminators. Please see Agent Only

