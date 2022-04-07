Lovely 2 Story home in Caleb's Creek Neighborhood. Neighborhood sidewalks and street lighting make this a perfect place to walk. Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com. Approved residents can choose between paying a security deposit equal to one (1) months rent OR purchase a deposit replacement policy with Rhino at a fraction of the upfront cost.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $1,965
Related to this story
Most Popular
No indictments for 5 officers accused of killing John Neville at Forsyth jail. Grand jury does indict nurse.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Several readers have asked about Talitha Vickers, a news anchor at WXII, who has not been on the air in a while.
Human remains were found in the car, which authorities believe Dedrick Bernard Smith, 26, was driving when he went missing.
Wake Forest medical student's tweet makes waves. 'He had to get stuck twice' after gender ID comments, student posted.
Wake Forest University School of Medicine said Thursday it is reviewing a social media post by a student who described a patient's inflammatory comments on gender identity.
Ex-wife of Rural Hall's former fire chief files lawsuit against former town manager, alleging that two had an affair.
Former Rural Hall Town Manager Megan Garner is now facing an alienation of affection lawsuit from the ex-wife of the town's former fire chief.
This is the city's 12th homicide in 2022.
The rivalry game to end all rivalry games ended a career.
Attorney: Four men convicted as teens of murdering Chris Paul's grandfather should be declared innocent
The four men convicted of murdering Chris Paul’s grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, in 2002 are innocent and should be exonerated, an attorney for one of the men said in a motion filed last month in Forsyth Superior Court.
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products
Two men face multiple drug charges after US 52 pursuit, crash. One of them has also been charged in shooting at Kermit's Hot Dog House.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced multiple drug charges against two men who fled from Winston-Salem police on Friday and…