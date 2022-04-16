 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $1,965

This 4 bed / 2 bath home Features extremely spacious bedrooms and closets, large living room, formal dining room, and upstairs loft. The generous kitchen features an island, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinet and countertop space with a walk-in pantry and eat-in kitchen,. Primary suite features dual vanities and a separate tub and shower. Enjoy the community and proximity to highways. Agents NOTE: Showings are not scheduled in ShowingTime Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload DL with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com.

