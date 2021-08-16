4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $255,000

Fantastic and rare opportunity in Victorian Square! Sought-after community with unique architecture and design. All-brick construction with accents make these homes mini-castles. This property boasts 4 bedrooms with the primary on the main. Easy care-free maintenance and the yard is mowed by the HOA! Perhaps the largest home in VS, there is also a 150+square foot sunroom upstairs that commands a view of the interior courtyard and walkways that lie in the heart of the neighborhood. Quaint and charming, this home has much appeal.