4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $255,000

Fantastic and rare opportunity in Victorian Square! Sought-after community with unique architecture and design. All-brick construction with accents make these homes mini-castles. This property boasts 4 bedrooms with the primary on the main. Easy care-free maintenance and the yard is mowed by the HOA! Perhaps the largest home in VS, there is also a 150+square foot sunroom upstairs that commands a view of the interior courtyard and walkways that lie in the heart of the neighborhood. Quaint and charming, this home has much appeal.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

