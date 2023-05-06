Lot #6, plan Guildford w/ brick accents, large 10x10 patio on rear, 4 BRs and 2 1/2 bath, gas heat and gas tankless water heater sod and irrigation included, SS appliances, granite countertops and LVP flooring. Ask about incentives.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $300,697
Related to this story
Most Popular
Of the six venomous snake species native to North Carolina, three are rattlesnakes – the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback.
Spivey spent 45 years coaching and teaching in the Winston-Salem area
The family of an elderly High Point man killed in a golf cart accident at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist on April 14 is pursuing claims aga…
A Winston-Salem man pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of a man in 2020 during a home invasion and robbery.
The historic — and iconic — Arby’s sign shaped like a giant cowboy hat has been taken down from its spot on Knollwood Street after decades of …