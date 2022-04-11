 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $310,000

***PLEASE READ*** This home IS NOT listed in MLS. You will have to call to set up a viewing for the property. This is a deceased estate, and we are selling for the executor. The home is in very good condition and includes an elevator, going from the basement level to the main level. The master bedroom is on the main level, along with a full bath, dressing area, den, half bath, kitchen, dining room, and enclosed back porch overlooking a wooded area. There are 3 bedrooms and one full bath upstairs with attic storage area. There is also a detached building that was used by the owner as a work shop to build furniture. This house was very well built, and the quality is evident as you walk through each room.

