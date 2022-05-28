The is DR Horton's beautiful Pinehurst floor plan with over 2200 sq. ft. This home features a formal dining room, open kitchen w/island & breakfast nook, spacious family room, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. 1st level complete with LVT flooring. The kitchen features beautiful birch cabinets & Frigidaire stainless steel appliances. The spacious master suite features a large walk in closet. Conveniently located close to I-40. Make your appointment today before it's gone! Showings begin 5/27 at noon.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The talent of Paul McCartney attracted fans from across North Carolina and the country Saturday night as he performed at Truist Field in Winst…
Winston-Salem police found a 20-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon.
Company that booked McCartney still investigating how many missed the show – or parts of it – because of traffic
People are complaining about time spent in traffic instead of in the concert when they came to see Paul McCartney play at Truist Field on Saturday.
Former Budget Inn site on Peters Creek Parkway up for affordable housing development in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem leaders believe they have a 62-unit affordable housing winner for the former Budget Inn site on Peters Creek Parkway at Academy Street.
A comprehensive marijuana legalization and regulation bill was introduced in the N.C. Senate on Monday that would allow for individuals age 21…
Clarence Paul co-wrote "Hitch Hike" with Marvin Gaye and Mickey Stevenson. Released in 1962, it was Gaye's first Top 30 single. McCartney occasionally plays the song in concert.
Former WSSU football player Tehvyn Brantley goes back to school to get his degree nine years after leaving
"It's about changing my life," he said after going through graduation earlier this month
Dear Amy: I have a 17-year-old daughter who identifies as a male.
Shooting at Hanes Mall terrified shoppers aware of its reputation - deserved or not - for being a hot spot for police activity.
WASHINGTON — The water level in Nevada’s Lake Mead has fallen so low that authorities found two bodies previously hidden in the reservoir’s de…