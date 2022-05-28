4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $335,000

The is DR Horton's beautiful Pinehurst floor plan with over 2200 sq. ft. This home features a formal dining room, open kitchen w/island & breakfast nook, spacious family room, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. 1st level complete with LVT flooring. The kitchen features beautiful birch cabinets & Frigidaire stainless steel appliances. The spacious master suite features a large walk in closet. Conveniently located close to I-40. Make your appointment today before it's gone! Showings begin 5/27 at noon.