Lot #4, Plan - Meriweather. 2 story home w/ 4 BR's - Upper Level: Primary BR with enormous walk in closet, 5 foot shower & double sinks plus UL Laundry Room. Main Level: Large Family Room with gas fireplace that opens to eat in kitchen and separate dining room/office. Additional features: 12x10 covered patio, sod & irrigation, tankless gas water heater. Ask about this month's incentives.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $346,255
