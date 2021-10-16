4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $346,440

Brand new home with Primary Bedroom on main level. Partial stone front with country porch. Open kitchen plan with large sit at bar open to great room. Fireplace in great room with gas logs. Primary bedroom on main level with volume ceilings. Primary bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower and potty room. Oversized bedrooms upstairs with loft area for additional media room. Kitchen has granite and stainless steel appliances. Front of house to be partial stone with country porch. Quality built by local builder with warranties included.