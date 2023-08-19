New construction! Our Concord floor plan features an open concept kitchen, breakfast nook, and great room with ample space and plenty of natural light for entertaining, working, or relaxing. Dining room opens to foyer. Kitchen with beautiful granite island with pendant lights, granite countertops, under cabinet lighting, and stainless-steel appliances. Second floor offers owner's suite with ensuite bath and spacious closet. It also offers 3 bedrooms and a full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $348,464
