4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $349,000

COMING SOON! Are you looking for a desirable family home in the heart of Kernersville? Sedge Hollow is a well-sought after neighborhood in the heart of Kernersville. This home was newly constructed by Shugart Homes in 2019. It sits in a wonderful couldesac with all the space you could want! The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, a place for bar stool seating, plenty of counter space for cooking and entertaining, a gorgeous gas log fireplace in the great room, LVP floors, spacious bedrooms and closets and a front porch! Step outside to a fenced in backyard with a screened in back porch. This home is a must see and won't last long! *OPEN HOUSE 3/13 from 1-3PM* *Highest and Best by Sunday 3/13 at 7:00pm*