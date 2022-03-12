COMING SOON! Are you looking for a desirable family home in the heart of Kernersville? Sedge Hollow is a well-sought after neighborhood in the heart of Kernersville. This home was newly constructed by Shugart Homes in 2019. It sits in a wonderful couldesac with all the space you could want! The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, a place for bar stool seating, plenty of counter space for cooking and entertaining, a gorgeous gas log fireplace in the great room, LVP floors, spacious bedrooms and closets and a front porch! Step outside to a fenced in backyard with a screened in back porch. This home is a must see and won't last long! *OPEN HOUSE 3/13 from 1-3PM* *Highest and Best by Sunday 3/13 at 7:00pm*
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The program at Forsyth Tech is paid for with a mix of public and private dollars. The public money comes from federal COVID relief dollars.
If you’ve seen the recent headlines about higher education, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of colleges seem to be in trouble.
Director change at Wake Forest Baptist cancer center spurs resignation by advisory board
'I lost my best friend and my son.' Mother of US 52 shooting victim in Winston-Salem grieves for son.
Jessica Cannon was in bed Sunday night, lying beside her year-old granddaughter Layoni, when one of her sons woke her up and told her the news:
Developers eyeing a 58-acre tract along scenic Conrad Road being opposed by neighbors and nearby residents.
ATLANTA (AP) — Researchers say a large spider native to East Asia that proliferated in Georgia last year could spread to much of the East Coast.
Dear Amy: Our son and daughter-in-law, married for about six years, recently dropped a bomb on my husband and me.
A woman is in critical condition after she was shot around 7:30 a.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Brian Keith Moses, 54, is accused of killing Ja-Sel Orr, who died Friday, two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed.
New location for Ziggy’s in High Point will have outdoor music venue and discotheque with a craft cocktail bar