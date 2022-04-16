4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $349,000

*COMING SOON!* Showings begin 4/15 Are you looking for a desirable family home in the heart of Kernersville? Sedge Hollow is a well-sought after neighborhood, which offers great convenience to all surrounding major highways. This home was newly constructed by Shugart Homes in 2019, the Whiteville plan. It sits in a wonderful cul-de-sac with a full front porch and all the space you could want! The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, a mosaic tile backsplash, gas range, a place for bar stool seating, and plenty of counter space for cooking and entertaining. There is a gorgeous gas log fireplace in the great room, crown molding, LVP floors throughout, granite and tile bathrooms, and spacious bedrooms and closets upstairs! Step outside and enjoy the HUGE fenced in back yard with a storage shed! You don't want to miss this one! *Open House & Easter egg hunt 4/16 1-3pm*