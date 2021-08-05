4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $355,615

Brand new home. Lexington floor plan. Features include formal dining room and breakfast room, study on main level, great room with fireplace with gas logs. Kitchen includes granite countertop with kitchen island and pantry, stainless steel appliances. 4 bedrooms upstairs with additional loft area. Huge primary bedroom with 2 closets, primary bath with dual sinks, garden tub with separate shower. Really nice upgrades included. Quality built by local builder with warranties inlclude.