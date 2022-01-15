 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $356,075

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $356,075

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $356,075

Brand new home - Seagrove 1 plan. Lots of options with main level bedroom with private full bath. Open kitchen great room plan with eat at kitchen island and bar area. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Huge primary bedroom with tons of light. Primary bath with garden tub and separate shower and dual sinks. Quartz countertops in baths. Oversized optional loft area upstairs . Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Completion should be around December.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert