4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $356,325

Brand new home. Lexington plan. 4 bedroom with study and loft areas. Very versatile plan. Large study on main level for office, playroom or temp. bedroom if needed plus upstairs loft for second media room. Oversized primary bedroom with double closets, primary bath with garden tub and sep. shower and dual sinks. Neighborhood convenient to all of the Triad with easy access to interstates. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Home to be complete around end of November or December.